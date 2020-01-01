Everton's clash with Man City postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Toffees were due to play host to Pep Guardiola's team at Goodison Park on Monday night.

However, the contest has now been called off due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the City camp.

"Manchester City lodged a request with the Premier League today to rearrange the match following an increase in positive Covid-19 test results received by the club this morning, on top of the cases reported on Christmas Day," a statement on the Premier League's website read.

"This rise has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed.

"The Board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow.

"The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.

"The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them."

