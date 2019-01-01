Everton winger Lookman relishing playing with freedom under Silva

The youngster has surpassed his feat in the previous seasons with the Toffees and has praised the Portuguese tactician for the form

Ademola Lookman says that, after earning Everton manager Marco Silva's trust, he now plays with freedom.

The 21-year-old has 17 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit this season, scoring once and creating two assists.

The performance has surpassed his previous two seasons with the Toffees where he managed to feature in 15 league games, mostly as a substitute.

And the former RB Leipzig player has disclosed that the trust from the Portuguese tactician has helped him express himself.

“It is always important to feel you have the manager’s trust,” Lookman told club website. “Once you go out there it enables you to play free.

“I have always thought about football in terms of enjoying myself. I still play football for fun and that is what I want to do my whole career, God willing.

“I enjoy expressing myself and I enjoy the pressure of football.

“I would put pressure on myself, regardless. But I always just wanted to have fun.”