Everton great Yobo celebrates son’s birthday as superhero Spiderman

The Super Eagles assistant coach took to social media to reveal how he spent time celebrating his son’s big day in a unique way

assistant coach Joseph Yobo dressed as Spiderman, a fictional superhero to celebrate his son’s fifth birthday.

Jayden, the celebrant dressed as another fighter, Captain America while Yobo’s eldest son – Joey dressed as Iron man.



The legend posted the following on Instagram with the caption: “Celebrating the birthday boy, Jayden. He said daddy is the coolest spiderman.”

Before that, the former Super Eagle composed a lovely message for his Jayden, describing him as a ‘treasure’.

“Happy fifth birthday to my coolest Jayden. You're a treasure from above who brings us so much joy. We thank God for preserving your life. You're Special! Daddy loves you son.”

After a remarkable international career where he participated in three Fifa World Cups and six finals, Yobo was named as Gernot Rohr’s assistant.

At club level, he won two Turkish Cups as well as one Super Lig title and was voted in Africa's best XI for the 2007–08 season.