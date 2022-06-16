Everton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Everton kick off their 2022-23 Premier League season at Goodison Park against Chelsea, with Frank Lampard welcoming his former club to Merseyside.
The Toffees boss will then pit his wits against former midfield foe Steven Gerrard as they head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, with a game against newly promoted Nottingham Forest to follow.
Goodison will play host to the first Merseyside derby of the season, as Liverpool visit in September.
Editors' Picks
- Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule released
- Chelsea's best transfers of all time: From Hazard and Drogba to Zola and Lampard
- Antonio Nusa: The Norwegian Neymar set to cause chaos with Haaland & Co
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
GOAL brings you Everton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Everton Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|17:30
|Everton v Chelsea
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Nottingham Forest
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Everton
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Leeds United v Everton
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Everton v West Ham United
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester United
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
|19/10/2022
|19:45
|Newcastle United v Everton
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Everton
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Wolverhampton
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Everton
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Brighton
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Everton
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Leeds United
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Aston Villa
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Everton
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Brentford
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Everton
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Fulham
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Everton v Newcastle United
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Everton
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester City
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Everton
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
When do Everton play Liverpool in 2022-23?
The Merseyside derby is always one of the most hotly-contested fixtures in a Premier League season, though the Reds have dominated proceedings in recent years.
The first clash between Everton and Liverpool in 2022-23 falls on Saturday, September 3 at Goodison Park, with the derby at Anfield set for Saturday, February 11.
Everton tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Everton games can be purchased through the club's official website.
A club membership is important to have when attempting to buy tickets for games at Goodison Park.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Everton games on the official club website.