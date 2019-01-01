Everton boss Silva hit with fine but escapes touchline ban following Newcastle loss

The Toffees boss will remain on the sidelines for their upcoming games despite being hit with a financial penalty for his actions

manager Marco Silva has been handed a £12,000 ($15,920) fine by the Football Association for his confrontation with referee Lee Mason – but has escaped a touchline ban.

The Portuguese was charged with improper conduct in the wake of his remonstrations with officials in the wake of his side’s defeat at on March 9.

The Toffees lost 3-2 in an enthralling encounter , blowing a two-goal half-time lead to let the Magpies snatch the three points in dramatic circumstances.

Silva was particularly incensed after Ayoze Perez’s late winner was allowed to stand despite questions of whether the forward had been offside in the build-up.

He stormed onto the pitch at the final whistle to face off with Mason and his assistants over their handling of the matter, which led to him being charged by the FA.

The 41-year-old accepted this and on Tuesday, following an independent regulatory commission hearing, he was confirmed to receive a financial penalty but no further punishment.

Silva’s avoidance of an enforced sabbatical from the sidelines comes in the wake of a two-game ban being handed down to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino .

The Spurs boss clashed with Mike Dean at after the Clarets delivered a shock victory to effectively end their visitors’ title hopes.

Silva has previously criticised punishments from the FA, stating that he felt a £8,000 ($10,630) fine handed down to Jurgen Klopp for running onto the pitch to celebrate ’s late winner against in December’s Merseyside derby was unnecessary.

Everton now face the best part of a fortnight off thanks to the international break, though a number of their key stars are expected to feature for their respective countries.

Article continues below

pair Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane are part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against the and Montenegro, with the former expected to retain his number one jersey despite some wavering domestic form.

Upon their return to action, Everton face a trip to West Ham before they host top four hopefuls at Goodison Park in early April as the Premier League rumbles towards its conclusion.