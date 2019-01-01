Everton 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

After narrowly missing out on European football this season, the Toffees will attempt to go one better in the 2019-20 campaign

The 2018-19 season was a broadly successful one for as they finished an impressive eighth in the Premier League, just three points behind , who claimed the final spot.

Marco Silva’s side were also one of the most prolific outside the ‘Big Six’, with only Bournemouth finding the net more regularly than the Goodison Park outfit.

Having made promising signings such as Richarlison and Lucas Digne last summer, they will be eager to build from this foundation and enjoy similar success in the 2019-20 season.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at 's pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

Everton pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 7 2pm / 9am Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi Jul 14 Sion TBC Bagnes, Jul 19 TBC Bagnes, Switzerland Jul 24 Athletic 7:45pm / 2:45pm DW Stadium, Wigan Aug 3 2pm / 9am Weserstadion, Bremen

Everton's first pre-season friendly match will be played on July 7, with Silva’s side set to play Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi, .

This is set to be a showcase match for the African side, who won the SportPesa Cup to earn the right to tackle the Premier League outfit.

It is not the first time that Everton have travelled to East Africa for pre-season, as they visited in July 2017 to face Kenyan side , running out 2-1 winners.

After that, the Toffees make the trip to Switzerland, where they will continue their training, with two matches against Sion and Monaco on July 14 and 19 respectively.

They return to for a match against Championship outfit Wigan Athletic on July 24 and conclude their pre-season preparations in against Werder Bremen on August 3.

Everton 2019-20 transfer activity

Everton have yet to announce any formal deals for their first team, although Danish teenager Sebastian Kristensen has been added from Lyngby for their academy side.

Marco Silva has reportedly been exploring options to strengthen his full-back sectors, with Thomas Meunier a potential arrival from on the right and Aaron Cresswell reportedly a target to supplement Lucas Digne on the left.

have said to have offered the Toffees the opportunity to buy Kevin Strootman, while reports have linked the Goodison club with a potential move for forward Aleksandr Mitrovic and attacker Bertrand Traore.

striker David Neres is another name closely linked with the club, with fans heartened to see him pose for photos with the national side along with Richarlison, a player they will do everything in their power to keep.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date LW Yannick Bolasie End of loan June 30 CF Shani Tarashaj Grasshoppers End of loan June 30 CF Sandro Ramirez End of loan June 30 RB Cuco Martina End of loan June 30 LW Henry Onyekuru End of loan June 30 AM Nikola Vlasic End of loan June 30 CF Oumar Niasse Cardiff End of loan June 30 RW Kevin Mirallas End of loan June 30 AM Kieran Dowell End of loan June 30

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date CM Andre Gomes End of loan June 30 CB Kurt Zouma End of loan June 30

Everton 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season will be released on June 13 at 9 am BST.

The opening day of the new campaign will be August 10, 2019 and it will run until May 17, 2020.