'Even Messi and Ronaldo make mistakes' - Reyna reveals Sancho advice

The Bundesliga winger says the England star has been one of several team-mates to aid in his adjustment to the senior team

Gio Reyna says that Jadon Sancho has made him feel like he belongs with , as he revealed that his team-mates have helped him move on from early growing pains by reminding the young American that even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make mistakes.

Reyna has broken through with Borussia Dortmund this year, earning his senior debut in January while becoming the youngest American to ever feature in the .

He even scored his first senior goal in the DFB-Pokal, scoring a stunning curler against .

Reyna, who cited Christian Pulisic as the player that inspired him to make the leap to Europe, made a total of 11 appearances for Dortmund before German football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Still just a few months into his senior career, Reyna understands that he will experience adversity, but the winger says that advice from Sancho has made him feel more comfortable with his adjustment to Dortmund's first team.

"I think the biggest thing for any young player is to be confident - I'm here because I belong," Reyna told ESPN.

"Those guys told me mistakes happen, even Messi and Ronaldo make mistakes. You make it, then put it behind you and move on. Jadon knows how I felt. He's been there for me and I could always go to him with stuff if I needed help off the field."

The winger added: "There have been some difficult times, and I knew it wasn't going to be easy. But all I need to do is keep my head looking forward, eyes on the future and hopefully I can do some more pretty cool stuff."

Reyna has also developed a relationship with Erling Haaland, who joined Dortmund from in January after breaking out as the star of the 's group stage.

Haaland serves as Reyna's driver, with the American too young to have his own driver's license, and the two have already linked up for a goal as the Norway star fired against in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

"I look up to him because he's done so many things in a young career, and he's a great guy," Reyna says. "He's encouraged me, as he sees something in me."