Evelyn Ijeh's Goteborg disbanded weeks after being crowned Swedish champions

The Gothenburg-based first team have finally folded from the football scene only weeks after winning the top flight

Evelyn Ijeh's Goteborg have been disbanded, just a few months after they won their first ever Swedish Damallsvenskan title.

Ijeh was part of her side's success story despite being an unused substitute when they defeated Linkopings 7-0 at home to celebrate the league title for the first time in their 50-year history in November.

However, the officials of the Gothenburg-based club announced the closure of the team on Tuesday, weeks after a Round of 32 elimination to in the Women's .

Explaining the stunning development, the club revealed that the move was owed to its lack of resources to cope with 'large investments' to compete against top women's teams in Europe.

“Internationally, women's football has developed enormously in Europe in recent years," the club wrote on its website.

“Large men's clubs, such as , PSG, , Manchester City, , and , among others, have realised the value of women's football, make large investments and have given women's football resources that it is not possible for us to match.

“We have created a great interest in women's football in Gothenburg and shown that it is possible to establish oneself at the top and even win a Swedish Championship gold, as long as one has a clear goal that creates challenges and motivation.

“The elite clubs in Gothenburg must now spin on this. If you do that, we are convinced that women's football in Gothenburg will quickly take new steps forward.

“Because the tradition-laden and reputable clubs, with their organizations and many supporters, create conditions for women's football in Gothenburg, we believe that our project is complete and therefore Kopparbergs / Göteborg FC will close down its elite team for the Allsvenskan season 2021.”

The 19-year-old had joined Mats Gren's team in January 2018 and featured 10 times for Goteborg in her opening two years, celebrating Swedish Cup title and Damallsvenskan runners-up twice.

In her third season, she made seven appearances for Gren's side, including in the Champions League, coming on from the bench on all occasions as her side claimed the maiden Swedish crown.

The development means Goteborg will not be competing in the Damallsvenskan next season and also currently leaves the Nigerian-born Swedish youth international without a club.