Europa League quarter-final draw: Arsenal up against Napoli as Chelsea land Slavia Prague

The Gunners face a tough test against Serie A opposition, while elsewhere there is an all La Liga affair between Valencia and Villarreal

have been handed the toughest of their possible quarter-final draws against , while will take on Slavia Prague.

Elsewhere, there is an all affair between and and an intriguing clash which pitches against .

The tie of the round, though, was the first one out of the hat.

Unai Emery proved to be something of a specialist in this competition during his time in charge of , claiming a hat-trick of successes.

He would, however, have been hoping to see current charges Arsenal avoid Napoli.

A notable scalp will now need to be secured if the Gunners are to remain on course in Europe and go at least one better than their semi-final showing from 2018.

opponents would also have preferred to avoid a trip to north London, but that is what they will be making in the first leg of a heavyweight showdown.

Arsenal will be at Emirates Stadium for that contest as the order of their fixtures has been reversed .

That is because Chelsea were also drawn as the initial away side in their meeting with Slavia Prague.

Two London neighbours cannot compete at home on the same day and, as holders, the Blues from Stamford Bridge have been given preference.

Maurizio Sarri will be hoping that, in his first season at the helm, Chelsea will have the job done before turning out in front of their own supporters – with his side yet to taste defeat in this season’s Europa League.

The same can be said for Villarreal, who are now readying themselves for a meeting with familiar foes.

Valencia edged their way past Krasnodar in the last 16 but will not have far to travel when taking on domestic rivals in the last eight.

The final fixture in the quarter-finals will see Eintracht Frankfurt seeking to prolong their impressive run.

The side disposed of Italian heavyweights to reach this point, with a notable 1-0 victory taken from a trip to San Siro.

Eintracht’s next opponents, Benfica, had to go the distance against before snatching goals in the 94th and 105th minutes to progress 3-1 on aggregate after extra-time.

If the Portuguese clear the next hurdle put in front of them, they will then face either Slavia Prague or Chelsea in the semi-finals.

A potential Premier League derby date has been avoid in the last four, with Arsenal or Napoli due to take on Villarreal or Valencia.

All of those still involved in the competition are hoping to make it to the final in Baku on May 29.

Europa League quarter-final draw in full:

Arsenal vs Napoli

Villarreal vs Valencia

Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 11, with the return dates taking place a week later.

Europa League semi-final draw:

Arsenal/Napoli vs Villarreal/Valencia

Benfica/Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague/Chelsea

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on May 2, with the return dates taking place a week later.