Europa League 2021 final: When it is, venue, how to watch & will fans be allowed to attend?

Everything you need to know about the date of the game, the stadium it will be played in and how to watch

The 2021 Europa League final will be keenly contested, with a place in next season's Champions League on offer to the victor in addition to the silverware.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have been involved in the knock-out stage of UEFA's secondary club competition and things are beginning to heat up as competitors are whittled down.

Ahead of the final, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when and where it will take place, as well as how to watch on TV or stream online.

When is the Europa League 2021 final?

The 2021 Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 26. The kick-off time for the game is 8pm BST (3pm ET).

This year's final takes place three days before the Champions League final, which is scheduled for Saturday May 29.

Where is the Europa League 2021 final?

Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland is the venue for the 2021 Europa League final.

The stadium was originally meant to host the 2020 Europa League final, with Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium meant to host the 2021 final, but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic forced a change.

UEFA made the call to host the 2020 Champions League and Europa League finals in Portgual and Lisbon respectively, pushing the original venues for those games back a year.

Also known as the Gdansk Arena, construction of the stadium was completed in 2011 and it served as one of Poland's venues for Euro 2012.

A UEFA Category 4 stadium, Stadion Miejski has a capacity of 40,000.

🇵🇱 Gdansk will host the 2020 #UELfinal! https://t.co/aRKgYkiz8c — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2018

Where is Gdansk?

Gdansk is a city in northern Poland which sits on the Baltic coast. It has a population of just under a half a million people.

The city's main professional football club is Lechia Gdansk, which plays in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Stadion Miejski is the home stadium of Lechia Gdansk.

Which teams are in the Europa League 2021 final?

The teams that will contest the 2021 Europa League final will be confirmed on May 6, when the last semi-final games are complete.

Among the teams that remain in contention are Manchester United, Arsenal, Ajax and Roma.

How to watch or stream Europa League 2021 final

BT Sport will broadcast the Europa League final on TV in the UK, with BT Sport's digital streaming service providing online access.

In the U.S., Univision and CBS have broadcasting rights for UEFA competitions, so the game will be available on networks such as TUDN, Univision and UniMas.

Will fans be allowed to attend Europa League 2021 final?

It remains to be seen if fans will be permitted to attend the 2021 Europa League final and it will depend on the public health situation in Poland.

In March, UEFA said that the previous 30% of capacity limit was lifted, but that the decision regarding how many spectators will be permitted to attend would be a matter for the authorities in a particular country.

A statement explained: "The [executive] committee decided that in light of the fact that each of UEFA’s 55 members associations faces a different situation with regard to tackling the pandemic, such a cap is no longer needed and that the decision on the number of permitted spectators should fall under the exclusive responsibility of the relevant competent local/national authorities."

