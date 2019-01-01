Europa League 2019-20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoying a purple patch for Arsenal

The Gabon striker has been in unstoppable form for the Gunners and Standard Liege will be wary of him...

The great strikers of every generation may knit their own stories of plunder, yet on common motto remains true throughout – an almost inevitable sense of invincibility and surety at the peak of their prowess.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gleaned a reputation of being one of the world’s most lethal strikers in the 18 yard-box. The Gabonese star scored almost for fun during his tenure at and has shown shades of his free scoring pomp at .

Now, the 30-year-old has launched himself into the limelight again this season with seven goals in seven games. This could be a special moment for the former star, especially after sharing the golden shoe with Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, last year.

Aubameyang is one of the world’s most instinctive scorers. His tantalizing free-kick against , which ensured the Gunners took all the points on offer, was as sweet a hit as one can get. Standard Liege, the Belgian team coming up in the headlights of the 14-time Winners’, UEFA (UEL), will certainly be gnawing on multiple ways to stop him.

But to stop players like the former African player of the year shortlist, you need to choke his supply of chances. When players score as many ludicrous goals, such as the number 9’s, almost freakish finish against Hotspurs, you know they are on top of the game.

The 30-year-old has to be kept on with his additional vibes of playing against opposition who don't have the domestic wherewithal to face his side.

Aubameyang will look at this time as a purple patch he should look to convert into a record for any player in his position. Whether he successfully maintains it, is solely dependant on him and his application.

