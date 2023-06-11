Is Ethan Ampadu cursed?! How Serie A rule change helped condemn Chelsea loanee to THIRD successive relegation

Ethan Ampadu has suffered a third consecutive relegation after Serie A changed their rules for the 2022/23 season.

Spezia relegated from Serie A

Lost relegation play-off to Verona

Ampadu also relegated with Sheffield United and Venezia

WHAT HAPPENED? Ampadu has now sustained his third successive relegation after Spezia lost 3-1 to Verona, despite the Wales international scoring his side's only goal. He was also relegated with Venezia last season, as they finished rock-bottom of Serie A, just as Sheffield United did in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serie A changed their rules at the start of the season, announcing that they would reintroduce a one-off play-off to either decide relegation or the Serie A title. They had used head-to-head records to do so after 2005, but the rule was changed in the summer, with lawmakers announcing that two teams locked in a relegation battle or a title fight finishing level on points would have to settle the matter in a one-off match. Spezia actually finished above Verona on goal difference in the league table, in 17th compared to Verona's 18th, but have now been relegated. Had things been settled on head-to-head record, Ampadu and Co would have been safe.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMPADU? He will return to Chelsea but is unlikely to stay. He has been on loan in every season since 2019, having joined the Blues from Exeter City in 2017. His contract with the club expires in 2024.