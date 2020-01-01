Etebo opens La Liga goal account as Getafe share spoils with Eibar

The Nigeria midfielder broke his duck in Spain with the opening goal at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday

Oghenekaro Etebo opened his goal account in 's 1-1 draw against on Saturday.

The 24-year-old who was making his ninth appearance in the Spanish top-flight, broke the deadlock at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on the half-hour mark to put the hosts ahead.

It was Etebo’s first goal in after 23 league games which include 14 appearances during his loan stint at Las Palmas in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

His opener was short-lived as Charles drew Eibar level on the stroke of half-time.

The international was on parade for 69 minutes before he was replaced due to injury as Getafe settled for their second straight draw in the league after a goalless draw against on Tuesday.

Togolese centre-back Djene Dakonam played for the full 90 minutes while 's Allan Nyom came on as a 80th-minute substitute.

Etebo joined the Deep Blues in January on a short-term deal in January after struggling for playing time at Championship club .

The Super Eagles midfielder has made himself a vital cog in Jose Bordalas’ system with his ball-winning skills and midfield contributions.

The shared point leaves Getafe unmoved in the fifth spot in La Liga table with 48 points after 30 games, a point behind the Uefa qualification zone and fourth-placed .

Next up for Getafe is a league trip to 15th-placed on Tuesday, and they will be hoping to have Etebo back in time.