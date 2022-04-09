eSerie A TIM 2022: FIFA 22 final phase teams, players, prize money & how to watch matches

The eSerie A TIM enters the final stage of the 2022 season when, on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13, the final matches of the championship will decide the best Italian team and gamer at FIFA 22.

Who will succeed Benevento Esports UT7 and DaniPitbull as eSerie A 2021 winners?

GOAL has everything you need to know about eSerie A’s 2022 Final Eight.

What is eSerie A TIM?

eSerie A TIM is the official esports championship organised by Lega Serie A, in collaboration with Infront and PG Esports, played exclusively on EA Sports FIFA 22. Now in its second season, the tournament sees Italy’s best teams and FIFA gamers go head-to-head on EA Sports’ video game.

eSerie A TIM includes a first phase of online qualification, where amateur players compete to take part in a 32-gamer draft. This event sees the 15 Italian clubs registered to eSerie A TIM choose a representative to team up with their professional gamers.

The second phase of eSerie A TIM sees the championship begin with the 15 teams split into three groups of five, which compete in home and away matches to determine the play-off seedings. The play-offs have a winner bracket and a loser bracket.

The best eight teams at the end of the play-offs qualify for the Final Eight - and semi-finals and a final - which in 2022 takes place on April 12-13, with each tie having home and away matches.

When does the eSerie A TIM 2022 final phase take place?

The eSerie A TIM Final Eight will take place on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 3, with the starting whistle of the first match scheduled for 3:20pm BST (10:20am ET).

The first leg of the eSerie A 2022 final is scheduled to kick off at 6:15pm BST (1:15pm ET) on Wednesday April 13, with the second leg at 6:35pm BST (1:35pm ET).

What are the eSerie A 2022 finale teams?

The eight teams that qualified for the Final Eight of eSerie A TIM in 2022 are AC Milan Qlash, Empoli Esports FC, Fiorentina Esports, U.S. Salernitana 1919 eSports, Sampdoria, Sassuolo eSports, Torino FC eSports Team and Venezia FC Gaming.

Who are the eSerie A TIM 2022 final players?

AC Milan Qlash: AQM Crazy (Diego Campagnani)

Empoli Esports FC: Hartixel (Francesco Ricci)

Fiorentina Esports: Hexon_Virgil (Francesco Allocca)

U.S. Salernitana 1919 eSports: Montaxer (Andrea Montanini)

Sampdoria: Nest_Giovhy (Giovanni Salvaggio)

Sassuolo eSports: Figu7rinho (Simone Figura)

Torino FC eSports Team: Obrun2002 (Francesco Tagliafierro)

Venezia FC Gaming: Hexon_Karimisbak (Karim Rmaiti)

How much is the eSerie TIM A 2022 prize money?

First place: €15,000

Second place: €9,000

Third & fourth place: €6,000

Fifth-eighth place: €3,500

What are the eSerie A TIM 2022 Final Eight matches?

Times are indicative, they could undergo slight changes.

eSerie A TIM Quarter-Finals - First Legs (Tuesday April 12)

- Sampdoria vs. Venezia FC gaming (3:20pm BST/10:20am ET) - Torino FC eSports Team vs. Empoli Esports FC (5:15pm BST/12:15pm ET) - U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports vs. Fiorentina Esports (4:15pm BST/11:15am ET) - AC Milan Qlash vs. Sassuolo Esports (6:15pm BST/1:15pm ET)

eSerie A TIM Quarter-Finals - Second Legs (Tuesday April 12)

- Venezia FC Gaming vs Sampdoria (3:40pm BST/10:40am ET) - Empoli Esports Fc vs Torino FC eSports Team (5:35pm BST/12:35pm ET) - Fiorentina Esports vs U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports (4:35pm BST/11:35am ET) - Sassuolo Esports vs AC Milan Qlash (6:35pm BST/1:35pm ET)

eSerie A TIM Semi-Finals - First Leg (Wednesday April 13)

Quarter-Final 1 Winner vs Quarter-Final 3 Winner (3:20pm BST/10:20am ET) Quarter-Final 2 Winner vs Quarter-Final 4 Winner (4:15pm BST/11:15am ET)

eSerie A TIM Semi-Finals - Second Leg (Wednesday April 13)

Quarter-Final 1 Winner vs Quarter-Final 3 Winner (3:40pm BST/10:40am ET) Quarter-Final 2 Winner vs Quarter-Final 4 Winner (4:35pm BST/11:35am ET)

eSerie A TIM Finals (Wednesday April 13)

Third-Place Final (first leg 5:20pm BST/12:20pm ET, second leg 5:40pm BST/12:40pm ET)

Grand Finale (first leg 6:15pm UK BST/ 1:15pm ET, second leg 6:35pm BST/1:35pm ET)

How can you watch the eSerie A TIM Final Eight?

The eSerie A TIM Final Eight will be live streamed on to the official Twitch of eSerie A TIM, with commentary in Italian, and on the YouTube channel of Lega Serie A with commentary in English language.

GOAL will be hosting the eSerie A live stream videos across our English, Italian, French, German and Spanish websites on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13 during the event.