'It is pure goosebumps' – Haaland in awe of Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall'

The Bundesliga club's fans quickly took to the Norwegian striker, who spoke of the "incredible" feeling he gets upon hearing his name chanted.

Erling Haaland says hearing fans in the famous 'Yellow Wall' chant his name was one of the greatest moments of his life.

Haaland arrived at Dortmund from Salzburg in January, having already netted 28 goals in all competitions, including eight in the group stage. The Norway international made a swift impact, netting a hat-trick after coming on from the bench on his debut.

His form in Europe also continued, with the youngster helping himself to a double in a 2-1 win over , though he was unable to help Dortmund progress as the side went down in Paris prior to football shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Dortmund's official site, Haaland – who was also heavily linked with – spoke of his awe at the reception he has received from the home fans at Signal Iduna Park.

"To be honest, this has been one of the greatest moments in my whole life," said Haaland, who revealed he has been spending much of his time during lockdown training, meditating and playing FIFA 20.

"When that happens, it is simply incredible and indescribable. It is pure goosebumps. Seeing the [Yellow] Wall and all these fans is just amazing. It is one of the greatest feelings you can have."

Haaland's incredible form has seen him compared to former Dortmund star Robert Lewandowski, though the 19-year-old singled out two other star names as his idols.

"I had a lot of idols as a child," he added. "[But if] I have to name two players, [it would be] Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic."

Haaland is one of the most in-demand and highly rated footballers in Europe and has been tipped to cost a world record transfer fee when he eventually moves on from Dortmund.

In an interview live on Instagram with Corriere della Sera, former striker Christian Vieri said: "Haaland is the strongest of all and has done well to choose Borussia Dortmund, the best club to enhance his talents. In a couple of years he will go to a great team for €200m (£175m), maybe €300m (£262m)."

Dortmund sit second in the Bundesliga table, four points behind leaders , with the German Football League aiming to resume the season in May.

However, games will have to be played behind closed doors as large gatherings are banned in until at least August 31.