Haaland will be a Barcelona player if Rousaud wins the presidential election, claims advisor

One of the men vying for control at Camp Nou will sign the striker from Borussia Dortmund if he wins the club's forthcoming vote, it has been said

Erling Haaland will become a player if Emili Rousaud wins the club's presidential elections, according to the candidate's advisor.

striker Haaland is among the world's top talents and has been linked with a move to top clubs in , and .

The 20-year-old joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020 and has three and a half years left on his contract with the club.

Norway international Haaland has scored an impressive 33 times in 32 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Since his Bundesliga debut on January 18, Robert Lewandowski (32 goals in 26 games) is the only player to have scored more than Haaland's 23 in as many outings. It ranks him fourth across the top five European leagues, with only Ciro Immobile (25 in 29) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29 in 27) netting more in the same time frame.

Rousaud's aide Josep Maria Minguella suggested that an agreement with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is already in place for a Camp Nou switch in the future.

"We know all the conditions and if we win, the following day I will call Mino Raiola and we will accept those conditions. I have already advised him of that," Minguella is quoted as saying by AS . "We have a world-class sports project that is not showing just now, but Emili Rousaud has a plan that will turn this unfortunate situation [at Barcelona] around."

Thank you @BVB for my first year at the club! pic.twitter.com/KxC4xR5fvv — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2020

Minguella also said former Barca vice-president Rousaud would ensure the Blaugrana are at the front of the queue to sign Kylian Mbappe should the striker become available.

Mbappe has been involved in 16 goals in this season (12 scored, four assisted), which is more than any other player in the competition.

"It is a little more complicated because his [Mbappe's] contract ends the next year," Minguella added. "We are on top of the issue and movements have already been made. We are there."

The 2021 Barcelona presidential elections will take place on January 24 having been brought forward from June next year.

They are taking place following the resignation of the previous incumbent, Josep Maria Bartomeu.