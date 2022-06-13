Erling Haaland & Flow Kingz: Man City star's rap 'career' explained

Erling Haaland enjoyed a brief stint as a rap music artist under the band 'Flow Kingz'

Premier League club Manchester City announced the much-anticipated signing of Erling Haaland on Monday.

The league champions were also quick to post the player's first interview since signing for the club on their social media channels. The interview featured a curious question on the former Borussia Dortmund striker's brief rap career.

Haaland confirmed that he did enjoy a brief stint as a rapper with the band 'Flow Kingz'

Who are Flow Kingz?

Before he became one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, Erling Braut Haaland was in a boy band named 'Flow Kingz'.

In 2016, Norway's U-17 footballers Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias Sandberg, along with Erling Haaland released their single 'Kygo jo'. The song found its way onto social media's viral charts and it currently has over 8.9 million video views on Youtube.

In his first interview with Man City after signing for the Premier League champions, Haaland explained, "It's a group of three. One guy - Erik Botheim - and Erik Tobias as well, we are good friends. We were a bit bored so we decided to make a rap song!"

Have Flow Kingz released any songs?

The Flow Kingz have released just the one rap song which has racked up millions of views on Youtube.

Haaland and his friends came up with the idea to create a rap song during one of their national team camps in 2016. The song titled 'Kygo jo', which is since become a global hit, can be watched below.

What does Haaland's rap song mean?

While Haaland and his team-mates haven't revealed what exactly their rap song is about, the title of the song is seemingly a positive reference to popular Norwegian DJ Kygo and his style of rap.

Does Erling Haaland still rap?

Amidst the process of scoring plenty of goals for club and country, Erling Haaland has not been able to focus on his rap career.

🎥 FIRST CITY INTERVIEW 🎥



Watch @ErlingHaaland’s first City interview in full! 👇 pic.twitter.com/OAkf96Ltb5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022

The Norwegian forward has just the one single with 'Flow Kingz' to his name but given its global success, maybe he could feature again in another song and make their comeback album another viral hit.