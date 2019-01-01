'Eriksen should be sold before his contract expires' - former Tottenham keeper Robinson

The ex-England international thinks Spurs should cash in as the Danish attacking midfielder will not sign a new deal

Christian Eriksen’s contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, and former goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the club should sell now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Though the transfer window is closed in , it remains open until September 2 for most clubs on the continent, providing Premier League sides with opportunities to sell if not buy.

Eriksen has not indicated that he will sign a new deal, and Robinson thinks it is now time to consider a sale.

"The chairman has obviously put a price tag on his head [and] they have to get value for money,” Robinson told Sky Sports .

“If he's not going to sign a contract then they have to cash in."

The Dane was on the bench for the first game of the season at home to , and was substituted late on in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at .

He should have no shortage of takers, but the fact he is in the final year of his current deal means clubs will be looking to drive the price down.

“I'd be surprised if they do keep hold of him due to the fact that he still hasn't signed his contract that he has been offered," said Robinson.

"He's made noises that he is ready for a new challenge. He's been at the club now for six years now and the fact that he hasn't signed a new contract going into his final year I think it does have an effect on the team.

"I think it does have an effect on the players around him and I think genuinely if he did want to stay and his heart was there he would have signed it by now."

Article continues below

The 27-year-old scored 10 goals and racked up 16 assists last season in the Premier League and combined.

“The problem you have got is that the player clearly wants a new challenge, and if the window closes and he's still at your club, you have then got to motivate that player until his new challenge arrives either at the end of the season, or in January, or whenever that may be,” added Robinson.

“As a manager, you've then got a player who didn't want to be around, so you've got to motivate that player and get him back on board and buy into what you are doing for the next 12 months."