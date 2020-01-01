Eriksen set to leave Inter as CEO Marotta confirms midfielder is available for transfer

The Denmark international arrived at San Siro just under 12 months ago but has struggled to settle and is expected to move on in 2021

Christian Eriksen's difficult spell at could be brought to an early conclusion in the new year after club CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed the playmaker will be transfer listed in January.

The international arrived at San Siro just under 12 months ago on a four-and-a-half year deal from .

But fast-forward through a year blighted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 28-year-old has found himself cut adrift in manager Antonio Conte's plans, with just 275 minutes in this season.

Dissatisfaction at his marginalisation had led to widespread speculation that Eriksen would seek new pastures in 2021, regardless of whether Inter wished to retain him or not.

But now Marotta has made clear that the club's relationship with Eriksen is ready to come to an end, revealing that the ex- man will be able to depart if terms are met.

"Eriksen is on the transferable list," he told Sky Sport Italy. "He has struggled to settle into the squad, he is not functional to the squad. That’s just an objective fact.

“That is not any insult towards his professionalism, there is no punishment, it’s just a situation that has developed and it’s only fair to give him the chance to go where he can play more regularly.”

Marotta's comments effectively confirm his own expectations from November that Eriksen would look to force a move away from the Nerazzurri, and reaffirm earlier statements indicating that the player was free to leave in the new year.

Team-mate Romelu Lukaku previously hinted at the Dane's struggles as being linked to a language barrier, urging him to learn Italian to help smooth his transition.

Eriksen has been previously linked with a Premier League return, with both former club Tottenham and bitter rivals among those reportedly linked with his services.

Since he arrived at Inter, he has made almost 40 appearances across all competitions, though he has started on only six occasions this term.

Under Conte, Inter - alongside local rivals - have subsequently emerged as early pacesetters in Serie A, with the pair appearing to be locked in a battle to dethrone ' long-term grasp on the Scudetto.