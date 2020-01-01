‘Eriksen could be unbelievable for Man Utd’ – Solskjaer should swoop for Spurs star, says McIlroy

The Red Devils legend would be happy with Jack Grealish or James Maddison as an alternative, but feels the Danish playmaker is there for the taking

Christian Eriksen has the potential to be an “unbelievable” addition for , according to Sammy McIlroy, with the Danish playmaker continuing to run down his contract at .

As the 27-year-old is heading towards free agency, and with no indication that an extension will be agreed, Spurs are expected to cash in on a saleable asset while they still have the chance.

United have long been linked with an approach for Eriksen and may decide that the time has come in another January transfer window to make their move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considered to be in need of more creativity at Old Trafford, with the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison also said to be in the Red Devils’ sights after impressing at and Leicester respectively.

McIlroy would support swoops for either of those hopefuls, but believes better value could be found in luring Eriksen away from another Premier League rival.

The United legend told Love Sport Radio: “We need a bit of experience.

“The boy Eriksen at Tottenham is capable of being absolutely unbelievable. This season he doesn't look half the player, but he's the kind of midfield player United should be after.

“I'd take him, Maddison, or Grealish - something is needed in there, and we need a proven striker too!

“Ole has stated that if someone who will definitely improve the squad, the club will act. But there's no point getting someone in just for the sake of it.

“But who do you get? Who do you bring in?

“We've got Paul Pogba out injured, Scott McTominay injured too. It's all well and good saying we need to go out there and spend, but who is going to move club in January?”

McIlroy fears that ongoing uncertainty in the dugout at Old Trafford could also work against United, with there no guarantees that Solskjaer will still be at the helm next season as questions are once again asked of his ongoing presence.

A man who spent 11 years with the Red Devils as a player added: “Ole's future is a huge question.

Article continues below

“If you look at the other Manchester United managers – [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho - they've all won trophies. Ole hasn't. But he did play for the club and he understands the fans.

“I'm not too sure we're going to get top four, and I'm not too sure he's still going to be there.”

United sit fifth in the Premier League at present, five points behind fourth-placed , and will be looking to snap a three-match winless run across all competitions when they play host to Norwich on Saturday.