Spurs players unaffected by Bale return speculation, insists Dier

With negotiations between Real Madrid and Tottenham ongoing over a deal for the Welshman, the England international gave the squad's perspective

Eric Dier understands the buzz surrounding Gareth Bale's potential return to but insists he is unaffected by any speculation.

Bale could be in line to return to Spurs seven years after leaving for , with Los Blancos reportedly keen to get the star – who played just 20 times for his club last season – off their books.

Jonathan Barnett, Bale's agent, confirmed on Wednesday that talks were ongoing over a deal, though would not say if an agreement was close.

However, Dier insisted he and the squad do not let transfer speculation impact their performances.

"I'm sure from the fans' point of view, when you're linked with a player of that level it's obviously exciting," Dier told a news conference ahead of Spurs' qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. "For me personally, it doesn't really affect me in any way. It's not the first time and it won't be the last time.

"There's constantly speculation, lots of different talk. Every day people are trying to fill the newspapers and the websites, personally it doesn't really affect me in any way. I'm quite used to it."

@ericdier: "As players we're all very self critical and I don't think anyone will be as critical of us as we will be. We just need to move on. It's about how you react."#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/4BYtXFnNlN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 16, 2020

Dier also added that there had not been any discussion about Bale between the squad members.

"No, nothing on the WhatsApp group. Obviously there's a lot of speculation and it's impossible not to see it but it's not for me to speculate," the international, who does not believe Spurs' dressing room is in need of a lift despite a poor performance in their season-opening game against , said.

"I don't know because he's still at Real Madrid, I really can't talk about a player from another team. It has really got nothing to do with me.

"The dressing room isn't in a bad place, we've had one game. Pre-season was in very difficult circumstances. The mood has been very positive within the group.

"I'm still really excited for the season, feel upbeat. We didn't start in the way we wanted to, but still feel we're in a very good place. It's all about taking every game as it comes and being fully focused on tomorrow. We need a good result."

Spurs have signed Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this transfer window and are also being linked with Bale's Madrid club-mate Sergio Reguilon, but Dier does not believe the squad is in desperate need of fresh faces.

"There is a lot of new blood in the dressing room. [Steven] Bergwijn, Gedson Fernandes – Pierre and Matt both just arrived," he said. "I already feel it's a very different dressing room. I already feel there's a very different dynamic."