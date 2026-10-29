Enzo Maresca makes shock Manchester City penalty admission after Carabao Cup shootout victory over Brighton

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has stunned fans by revealing that his squad did not undergo any specific penalty training before their Carabao Cup victory. Despite the lack of preparation from twelve yards, the holders managed to navigate a tense shootout against Brighton to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

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Rulli the hero as City edge past Brighton

Manchester City secured their passage to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Brighton. The holders were forced to come from behind twice during a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Malick Yalcouye opened the scoring for the visitors, only for Mateo Kovacic to equalise before the break.

Georginio Rutter restored the Seagulls' advantage in the second half and nearly extended their lead, striking the crossbar and the side-netting. However, substitute Jeremy Doku helped shift the momentum, and Vitor Reis turned a Rayan Cherki free-kick into his own net to force penalties.

Back-up goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli then stepped up to become the hero. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, Doku, and Cherki all successfully converted for City, allowing Rulli's saves against Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk to seal the victory.

Maresca reveals lack of shootout preparation

Despite the high-stakes conclusion to the tie, Maresca confessed that his squad had undertaken zero spot-kick training. The City boss was quick to praise his players for holding their nerve under pressure, defending Kovacic after the midfielder failed to convert his effort.

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"To be honest, since I've been here we never practiced penalties," Maresca admitted. "We're very happy with the five, even Mateo. It always happens, the one that scored during the 90 minutes, and then misses the penalty."

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The Italian tactician also highlighted the crucial contribution of Rulli, who deputised effectively for first-choice stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma. He added: "Apart from the penalties, I think overall he was good, especially in the build-up. He also made a good save."

Rotation pays off for the Carabao Cup holders

City made nine changes for the cup clash, affording a brief holiday to key personnel including Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol. Maresca remained entirely satisfied with his selection choices, as well as Doku's vital cameo appearance from the bench.

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"I was happy with the way we planned the game, with the rotation, and especially I was very, very, very happy with the ones that were playing," Maresca noted. Addressing Doku's influence, he continued: "I'm not sure he changed the game, but for sure he made an impact. This is the reason why they are there - when they start from the beginning, to try to do their best, and if they go on from the bench, to try to make an impact."

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler defended his team following their narrow exit. "We lost in a shootout," Hurzeler said. "We had enough chances to win the game but the goals we conceded were very unlucky. They had the luck today. We have to reset. We have a great chance on Saturday to take revenge."

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Reflecting on the spot-kicks, Hurzeler added: "We will never blame players who miss chances or miss penalties. It is a team sport and we stick together. I saw a team who tried hard and a team who gave everything, also out of possession."

Rapid rematch awaits at the Etihad

Brighton will not have to wait long for an opportunity to respond, as the two sides clash again in the Premier League this Saturday. The Seagulls return to the Etihad seeking to convert their attacking threat into three points, while City must swiftly refocus on maintaining their strong league form.

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Having navigated a tricky cup fixture with a heavily rotated squad, Maresca is expected to recall his rested stars for the weekend. The swift turnaround promises another intense tactical battle as both managers look to exploit the weaknesses exposed during Wednesday's encounter.