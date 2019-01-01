England vs Sweden: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The losing Women's World Cup semi-finalists look to end their tournament on a high ahead of Sunday's final with this clash for third place

and will do battle for third place in the penultimate game of the Women's World Cup in , ahead of Sunday's showpiece final between the USA and the .

Both sides were knocked out by just a single goal in the semi-finals and will be hurting going into this final game, but pride and progress are the orders of the day.

Phil Neville says his Lionesses squad won't be happy with third place but it would match their best-ever finish at the tournament, while Sweden have fallen just short of their previous best as losing finalists in 2003.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position England squad Goalkeepers Bardsley, Telford, Earps. Defenders Houghton, Bright, Bronze, Greenwood, Stokes, McManus, Williamson. Midfielders Scott, Walsh, Moore, Carney, Staniforth, Daly, Stanway. Forwards White, Taylor, Parris, Kirby, Mead, Duggan.

Phil Neville has said he wants to pick his strongest side for this game but will be forced into at least one change by the late red card received by defender Millie Bright in the semi-final.

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley missed that game due to a knock picked up in the quarter-final win over Norway, so Carly Telford could continue to deputise.

midfielder Karen Carney will play some part having announced her retirement following this game. After making her international debut as a teenager in 2005, Carney will finish her career with 144 England appearances to her name.

Possible England starting XI: Telford; Stokes, McManus, Houghton, Bronze; Scott, Walsh, Kirby; Duggan, White, Parris.

Position Sweden squad Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Musovic. Defenders Andersson, Sembrant, Glas, Fischer, Eriksson, Ilistedt, Bjorn. Midfielders Seger, Rubensson, Anvegard, Roddar, Asllani, Hurtig. Forwards Blackstenius, Jakobsson, Janogy, Zigiotti Olme, Rolfo, Larsson, Schough.

Having played 120 minutes only three days before this match, Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson may be forced into changes for the sake of freshness.

Playmaker Kosovare Asllani starred in the semi-final but was subjected to some physical defending throughout the game, and was stretchered off deep into extra-time after taking a powerfully hit ball to the head from point-blank range. No serious injury has been detected but if concussion is an issue she won't play.

Possible Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Ericsson, Sembrant, Fischer, Glas; Bjorn, Seger, Rubensson; Janogy, Blackstenius, Jakobsson.

Match Preview

England have largely matched expectations with their semi-final exit at this tournament, but having seen the uninspiring semi-final between the Netherlands and Sweden on Wednesday, may be ruing being drawn on the same side of the tournament as the USA.

Nevertheless, given the improving standard of the women's game at the top level - particularly among the European teams - matching their third-place finish in 2015 would likely be seen as some amount of progress.

Six-goal forward Ellen White is looking to become the second English player in two years to leave a World Cup with the Golden Boot following Harry Kane's exploits in last year, though the U.S.'s Alex Morgan is currently ahead having played fewer minutes and registered three assists.

Neville will be keen to give minutes to some of the younger players who have only featured in fits and starts in this tournament so far - the likes of Georgia Stanway and Leah Williamson will be hopeful - but England know they can't afford to take their foot off the pedal against the Olympic silver medallists.

“It is full squad, strongest team," the manager said when asked about his plan for the game.

“I want to send a message to my players that this game is important. We do have certain positions that we will need to freshen up in, but my players know this game is one we want to win.

“We want to go away from this World Cup with something to show for the hard work we have put in. Also, six wins, one defeat sounds better than five wins and two defeats."

The farewell appearance of Carney, 31, thus seems likely to come from the bench. Having made her first-team debut for Birmingham at the age of just 14, the popular midfielder will depart as an icon of women's football in England.

“My mind can still do everything but I don’t think my body can,” she said.

“My mind wants to continue playing until I’m 100 but my body tells me enough’s enough. It’s the right decision; I don’t think I’ve anything more in the tank.

"I’ve given my heart and soul for my clubs and my country. So, no regrets.”

But the Swedes will have little room for sentiment. Despite coming into the tournament with plenty of pedigree, their performances have come as a surprise having won none of their games at the previous World Cup.

In ending their hoodoo against , they have already brought great satisfaction to their fans but their fairytale story would be dampened by two defeats at the end of the tournament.

They could and perhaps should have been in the final. The better team for 90 minutes against the Netherlands, they ran out of steam in extra-time so manager Gerhardsson will be hopeful there is enough left in the tank for a third-place game which can be a deflated affair at the best of times.

He will take confidence from the last game between the two. Back in November, Sweden travelled to and beat their hosts 2-0 on Steph Houghton's 100th appearance, thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Anna Anvegard.

Their swift counter-attacking football put Germany to the sword and created opportunities against the Netherlands, and could prove effective once again against an England defence which has ridden its luck throughout the tournament.