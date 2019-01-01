England & Martial boosts for Rashford at Man Utd, says Three Lions legend Shearer

Having returned to goalscoring ways in the colours of his country, a man who has seen his domestic role questioned netted again versus Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has been handed timely boosts by and Anthony Martial, says Alan Shearer, with the forward looking back to his sprightly best against .

Questions had been asked of the 21-year-old’s form and value for club and country heading into the October international break.

He was, however, to find the target during a qualifying win over Bulgaria and returned to domestic competition with a spring in his step.

Rashford was lively throughout a Premier League clash with arch-rivals Liverpool, with his fourth goal of the season seeing United open the scoring at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unable to add to or defend that lead, as Adam Lallana snatched a point for the visitors, but there were plenty of positives for the Red Devils to take.

Former England striker Shearer considers Rashford to be among those, with a man yet to convince as a central striker welcoming the return to action of Martial while also rediscovering his own spark.

“Marcus Rashford looks like he came back with a spring in his step after scoring for England against Bulgaria last week,” Shearer told The Sun.

“I saw him play against West Ham and Newcastle recently and there was a complete lack of movement in his game.

“But on Sunday he was full of running and energy, giving Liverpool’s back four problems all match.

“He played up front but also split the Liverpool defence with Daniel James, which allowed Andreas Pereira to come through as a No.10 at times.

“Rashford’s movement for the goal was superb which gave him the room for James to find him with a brilliant cross. It was exactly what a proper centre-forward should be doing.

“When you’re later into your career, you realise that even if you aren’t given chances, you cannot afford to stop finding space with your movement.

“Rashford is playing in a very average team right now where he has to feed off scraps, so he deserved his standing ovation at the end when he was replaced by Anthony Martial.

“In a column at the start of the season, I wrote that it was a massive gamble to go with Rashford, Martial and Mason Greenwood as the only strikers after Manchester United let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Milan.

“It’s unfair to have all that pressure on Rashford, but Martial’s return from injury could now ease the burden on him for goals.”

Martial, who had been missing since August through injury, stepped off the bench for United against Liverpool and has already spoken of his desire to justify a standing as the Red Devils’ No.9.