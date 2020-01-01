England & Man Utd defender Maguire 'having one of those periods when things go against him' - Southgate

The 27-year-old has endured a tough start to the season both on and off the pitch, which continued with a red card against Denmark

Gareth Southgate has admitted that Harry Maguire is going through a difficult period after the England defender picked up a first-half red card against Denmark.

Maguire was cautioned within five minutes of Wednesday's Nations League match before he was shown a second yellow on the half-hour mark.

The Three Lions were unable to overcome the centre-back's expulsion, as Christian Eriksen's goal from the penalty spot gave a 1-0 victory on the evening.

"I think the first yellow was a challenge he didn't need to make, and that puts him on edge," Southgate told BT Sport after the game. "The second one, it's an interception and his momentum takes him through and into the player."

The boss would also offer his backing to the defender, who has had a trying couple of months both on and off the pitch.

Maguire has played his part in Man Utd conceding nine goals in their first three league matches, while he was also found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery after an incident in Mykonos, Greece in August.

"For me, he's a top player," Southgate said. "He's a massive part of what we do. He's having a period where he's getting a lot of stick thrown his way. And he's big enough to deal with that, he'll come through it, he'll be stronger for it. He's got our full support and I know his club will be the same.

"I think for any person, none of us like to be the centre of that sort of storm. When you're a bit older, you can rationalise it and you've experienced it before and you can move forward with it.

"He is experiencing it really for the first time I would say - not that he's never had setbacks in his career before, because no player gets to the level he is without having had setbacks.

"But his profile has changed over the last couple of years because of the club he plays at, because of the success he's had with us. And he's having one of those periods where things are going against him, but you have to hang in and it will turn."

England captain Harry Kane also gave words of encouragement to his team-mate after a difficult evening.

"It's all part of the learning curve, and the experience of international football," Kane told Sky Sports.

"Obviously he'll be disappointed, but he'll bounce back. He's had a great three or four years. Football is all about working hard and I'm sure that's what he'll do."