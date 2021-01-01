England Euro 2020 squad: Who has made Southgate’s provisional 33-man selection & when will it be cut down?

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup but who has been initially called up for this summer's European Championship?

England booked their place at Euro 2020 after taking seven wins from eight games in qualifying group A, scoring 37 goals in the process.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has now released his provisional squad for the tournament, which is due to kick off in June 2021.

The 3-4-3 formation has been favoured by Southgate in recent international breaks and that has probably informed his decisions regarding personnel, but there is a lot of competition for places.

He has chosen 33 players in his provisional group for the European Championship, with the semi-finals and final taking place in the UK at Wembley, giving the players selected a little bit of time left to impress before the names have to be submitted.

Who has made the provisional Euro 2020 squad?

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, West Brom's Sam Johnstone, Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale have all made the cut, with Burnley's Nick Pope missing out due to a knee injury.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included despite an indifferent season at Liverpool alongside Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Reece James, Wolves star Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey of Everton, Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier, Ben White of Brighton and Manchester City's John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is the most notable inclusion in midfield, with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson also involved despite having only just returned from a long-term injury.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, who has just finished a successful loan spell at West Ham, has made the 33 too, along with Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, Hammers talisman Declan Rice and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

There are 10 forwards in the provisional squad, starting with Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. Two of Manchester United's main attackers are also on board in Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, as is Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and his team-mate Ollie Watkins, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and current Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

Player Position Club Dean Henderson GK Man Utd Sam Johnstone GK West Brom Jordan Pickford GK Everton Aaron Ramsdale GK Sheff Utd Trent Alexander-Arnold DEF Liverpool Ben Chilwell DEF Chelsea Conor Coady DEF Wolves Ben Godfrey DEF Everton Reece James DEF Chelsea Harry Maguire DEF Man Utd Tyrone Mings DEF Aston Villa Luke Shaw DEF Man Utd John Stones DEF Man City Kieran Trippier DEF Atletico Madrid Kyle Walker DEF Man City Ben White DEF Brighton Jude Bellingham MID Borussia Dortmund Jordan Henderson MID Liverpool Jesse Lingard MID West Ham (loan, Man Utd) Mason Mount MID Chelsea Kalvin Phillips MID Leeds Declan Rice MID West Ham James Ward-Prowse MID Southampton Dominic Calvert-Lewin FW Everton Phil Foden FW Man City Jack Grealish FW Aston Villa Mason Greenwood FW Man Utd Harry Kane FW Tottenham Marcus Rashford FW Man Utd Bukayo Saka FW Arsenal Jadon Sancho FW Borussia Dortmund Raheem Sterling FW Man City Ollie Watkins FW Aston Villa

Who is likely to be cut?

Southgate will be required to cut seven players when he names his final squad, with several of the more surprising inclusions in the provisional line-up likely to be left out.

In attack, Watkins, Greenwood and Saka only have six caps between them and could all be in danger of missing out, while in midfield, Ward-Prowse is seemingly the man most at risk of dropping out given his limited experience at international level.

White and Godfrey have been handed maiden call-ups but might be disappointed when Southgate names his final list of defenders, but in terms of goalkeepers, it is not yet clear who he will pick between Johnstone and Ramsdale to join Pickford and Henderson at the summer tournament.

When will the final 26-man squad be announced?

Tuesday, May 25 had been the original date set for Southgate's announcement of his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020, however, he opted to follow the lead of Netherlands boss Frank de Boer and Italy coach Roberto Mancini by picking a provisional side instead.

Southgate will have to whittle down his selection to 26 before the June 1 deadline, with several players set to be involved in this week's Europa League and Champions League finals.

A number of squads have already been confirmed, meanwhile, with the likes of Spain, Belgium, France and Germany all having been announced.

You can stay up to date with all 24 Euro 2020 squads here.