'England don't need Greenwood at the moment' - Man Utd starlet shouldn't go to Euro 2020, says McManaman

A former Three Lions midfielder thinks an emerging talent at Old Trafford is "too young" to step onto the international stage this year

Mason Greenwood needs more time to develop at before being called up to the squad, according to Steve McManaman.

Greenwood is currently enjoying a superb breakout season at Old Trafford, having been asked to step up to support Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford after the summer departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The 18-year-old has hit 9 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, impressing with his clinical finishing in the final third and confidence on the ball.

With just a few months away, Greenwood has been tipped to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans, amid something of a selection crisis upfront for the Three Lions.

England are sweating on the fitness of Rashford and talisman Harry Kane ahead of the tournament, with both men set to spend the next few months on the sidelines through injury.

Greenwood has already earned a few caps for England's Under-21 side, and may be asked to provide extra cover for the senior squad if he continues on his current trajectory.

But while McManaman describes the United teenager as a "great player", he doesn't believe the youngster is ready for the pressures of international football just yet.

"I don’t think he should go to Euro 2020, he’s too young - but I think he’s a great player," the-ex England star told HorseRacing.net.

“I live in the North-West and as you know I’m involved in the academy at and Greenwood’s reputation for the last three or four years has always been very good.

“I know what a great player he is, I’ve seen him enough times in youth football and academy football and now in the first team.

Article continues below

“He’s a great player who’s scored loads of goals already, he’s a great talent but as I’ve said before, just leave him alone and let him develop at Manchester United and in a couple of years when he’s 20, 21, 22, then let’s look then.

“We don’t need to take 18-year-olds at this moment in time, we don’t need to hump a load of pressure on him because we’ve done it in the past and sometimes it hasn’t worked, so let him develop at Manchester United, let them look after him because England don’t need him at the moment.”

Greenwood will be back in contention for a place in United's starting XI when they welcome to Old Trafford on Wednesday, when the Red Devils will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Liverpool last time out.