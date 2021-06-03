England dealt blow as Alexander-Arnold is ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury

England have been dealt a major blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury, Goal can confirm.

Alexander-Arnold limped out of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday night after picking up a knock, leading to fears over his participation in the summer tournament.

A subsequent scan has now revealed that the Liverpool defender has suffered significant damage to his thigh, which will keep him out of action for the next six weeks.

More to follow.