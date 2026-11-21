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Energie Cottbus vs. Hertha BSC: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 07:30 LEAG Energie Stadion

Energie Cottbus host Hertha BSC at the LEAG Energie Stadion in a second-division clash. The league leaders travel from Berlin to Lusatia as clear favourites.

Cottbus have struggled recently. Claus-Dieter Wollitz's side have taken just two points from their last five league matches and have failed to win any of them.

Hertha BSC, by contrast, are flying. Stefan Leitl's side lead the 2. Bundesliga comfortably and have promotion firmly in their sights.

Hertha have 31 points from 11 matches, putting them ten points clear of the play-off place. The Berlin side's surge has been the story of the second-division season so far.

Centre-back Linus Gechter has played a key part in that rise. The 22-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in all 13 competitive matches this season.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via stream.

This week: what has been happening at Energie Cottbus and Hertha BSC?

Energie Cottbus go into this match with no wins, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. The Lusatian side most recently drew 0-0 with Braunschweig, having lost 2-1 to VfL Bochum before that. They scored four goals and conceded six in those five matches.

Hertha BSC have four wins and a draw from their last five competitive matches. They won their most recent league match 2-1 against VfL Wolfsburg, after beating Kaiserslautern 3-0 away from home. The Berlin side kept clean sheets in four of those five matches.

Energie Cottbus vs. Hertha BSC: line-ups

Energie Cottbus vs. Hertha BSC: form

Energie Cottbus vs. Hertha BSC: head-to-head record

Energie Cottbus vs. Hertha BSC: the tables