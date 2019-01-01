Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu set to return to the gym after rare illness

The Ghanaian midfielder has seen limited playing time for the past two years due to injury and is presently recovering from Pulmonary Embolism

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is hoping to make a full recovery from Pulmonary Embolism which has kept him out of action since August 14 when he was admitted to hospital.

The 28-year old has been making steady progress since discovering his illness.

"I have never heard of such illness in my life so I was shaking after the explanation from doctors what my situation was," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a bit better now and I am responding to treatment and I'm on the verge of returning to gym work.

"What happened we just have to give thanks to God because it could have been worse."

The international – presently on loan at Italian Serie A club Hellas Verona form Udinese, has been through an emotionally tough time, having been blighted by injury for the past two years.

"When you go through what I went through last season and return to have a good pre-season and this happens, of course, you will be disappointed," he continued.

"I am a footballer but first I am a human being so I go through all the emotions too."

He spent time on loan at Turkish Super Lig outfit Bursaspor during the 2017/18 season, making 19 competitive appearances. He was sidelined for virtually the entire 2018/19 season, only to return to action in late March, featuring just five times in the with .

Agyemang-Badu's lack of match fitness also meant he missed the 2019 where the Ghana national team crashed out in the last 16 to via penalties.