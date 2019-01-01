Emery refuses to confirm if 'devastated' Xhaka will continue as Arsenal captain

Unai Emery has refused to confirm if Granit Xhaka will continue as captain.

The midfielder provoked anger during the weekend's 2-2 draw with as he was booed by supporters as he walked off the pitch. He then cupped his ear and appeared to shout an obscenity towards fans.

Xhaka's actions have seen numerous legends of the club speak out against him, but Emery, who held crunch talks with the skipper earlier this week, will not be as quick to react.

Ahead of Wednesday's encounter with , he was quizzed over the players future and replied: "I don't want to speak about that. Firstly, he has to recover. We cannot anticipate the circumstances.

"I'd prefer to keep moving forward."

More to follow...