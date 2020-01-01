Emerson admits Serie A return 'could happen' amid Juventus, Inter and Napoli interest

The Brazilian full-back has been linked with Serie A champions Juventus, Inter and Napoli after swapping Roma for the Premier League two years ago

Emerson Palmieri said he could return to , though the full-back insisted he is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Emerson has been linked with Serie A champions Juventus as well as Inter and Napoli after swapping for the Premier League in 2018.

In March, Emerson dismissed reports claiming he is unhappy at Chelsea as "fake news", but the seven-time international says he would be open to a Serie A comeback.

"I was very happy in Serie A, including with the culture, which is also why I chose to play for Italy," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"A return to Serie A could happen, but I have a contract with Chelsea and I'm in no rush to go anywhere.

"It has been a wonderful experience at Chelsea, as first there was [Antonio] Conte, so obviously it was easier to deal with an Italian coach.

"As for [Maurizio] Sarri, I've no words for what a marvellous year we had, as we finished third in the Premier League, reached the final and won the . We can't complain!"

Former Chelsea bosses Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri are both back in Italy via and , and Emerson provided an insight into the two Italian coaches.

"I learned a lot from Conte, he proved himself to be a fantastic coach, but I think for the time we worked together and the results we achieved, I got even more from Sarri," Emerson said.

"[Luciano] Spalletti at Roma is more of a friend or a father figure, he talks to you every day, asks about your family, makes sure you're happy. Sarri is more focused on the pitch, but you can tell he's got a gigantic heart, even if he doesn't speak as much.

"They are quite similar, although Sarri is more tactical and focused, while Spalletti leaves a little more room for fun in his training sessions. Sarri definitely got angrier!"

Emerson has been impressed by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, however, saying of his current coach: "He is very intelligent, he is young and he knows how to communicate with the players.

"He was an idol here at Chelsea; he will grow a lot. All the fans are in love with him. Every day I try to listen to him, he was a fantastic player, I've never seen a midfielder capable of 400 goals. Before, I only saw him in video games, working with him gives you a wonderful feeling."