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Elversberg vs SC Freiburg: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Ursapharm-Arena

SV Elversberg host SC Freiburg at the Ursapharm-Arena in the Bundesliga. Freiburg have a chance to consolidate third place in the table.

Elversberg sit seventh and are fighting to stay in touch with the upper half of the table. Vincent Wagner's side have had mixed results recently. They urgently need points.

Freiburg arrive in strong form. Julian Schuster's side have won four of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-0 home win against Union Berlin and a 1-0 away win at Trabzonspor in the Conference League.

Freiburg are competing in three competitions this season: the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Conference League. Their workload is heavy, but their form remains strong.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Elversberg and SC Freiburg: This week's talking points

Elversberg have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund. A 4-1 win against Mainz 05 was a bright spot, but a 4-0 defeat against RB Leipzig and a 2-0 cup exit against Darmstadt exposed their weaknesses. Elversberg scored 11 goals and conceded ten in that period.

Freiburg have been more consistent, with four wins and one defeat in their last five competitive matches. The 2-0 win against Union Berlin and the away win at Trabzonspor have lifted the mood. Their only defeat was a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Freiburg scored nine times and conceded eight goals in those five matches.

Elversberg vs SC Freiburg: Line-ups

Elversberg vs SC Freiburg: Form

Elversberg vs SC Freiburg: Head-to-head record

Elversberg vs SC Freiburg: The tables