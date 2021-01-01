Ejuke scores as CSKA Moscow demolish Real Murcia

The Nigeria international was on the scoresheet as Viktor Goncharenko’s men eased past the Nueva Condomina outfit

Chidera Ejuke found the back of the net as CSKA Moscow demolished Real Murcia 5-0 in Thursday’s friendly.

The 23-year-old forward teamed up with Viktor Goncharenko’s men last summer after leaving Dutch club Heerenveen.

The winger played a significant role as the Red and Blues secured their second consecutive victory in the encounter after ending their winless run against Rostov.

Nikola Vlasic opened the scoring for the VEB Arena outfit in the eighth minute before Baktiyar Zaynutdinov doubled the lead moments after the half-hour mark.

Ejuke then found the back of the net in the 63rd minute and Ilya Shkurin made it four before a late effort wrapped up the win.

The forward has scored two goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances across all competitions since joining CSKA Moscow.

Ejuke will hope to replicate this performance when his side takes on SKA Khabarovsk in a competitive game, a Cup tie, on February 20.

After their Cup outing, CSKA Moscow will square off against Lokomotiv Moscow in their next Russian Premier League game.

The Red and Blues are currently second on the league table behind leaders Zenit St. Petersburg after gathering 37 points from 19 games.

Ejuke played for Gombe United before moving to Europe to continue his development with Eliteserien side Valerenga.

He featured in more than 60 games for the Norwegian club before moving to Heerenveen in 2019, where he spent one season.

The forward has played for Nigeria's U17 and U20 teams before earning his Super Eagles call-up in October 2020 against Tunisia.

Ejuke will hope to deliver more eye-catching performances for CSKA Moscow to boost his chances of playing regularly for the national team.