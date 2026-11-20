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Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga clash at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, 13 December 2026.

The sides are neighbours in the table, with Frankfurt tenth and Hoffenheim ninth. Both are in mid-table but aiming to move in different directions.

Frankfurt go into the match with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive games, a run that points to a settled side under coach Adolf Hütter. They drew 2-2 at Paderborn most recently, after convincing wins over Hamburger SV in the league and cup.

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have been less consistent. A 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and a 2-1 victory over Schalke gave way to defeats against Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup.

This fixture already has a history this season: the two sides have regularly played out high-scoring games in recent seasons. They meet again at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the broadcast details, kick-off time and team line-ups.

This week's talking points: what has been happening at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim?

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins, two draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. They drew 2-2 at Paderborn on 7 November, having beaten Hamburger SV in both the Bundesliga (3-1) and the DFB Cup (3-1 in an away win). Their only defeat in this period was a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Frankfurt scored nine goals and conceded four in those five games.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. TSG beat Schalke 04 2-1 on 8 November, while their best result was a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Defeats against Werder Bremen (2-0) and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup have taken the shine off that record. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded six in this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: the league tables