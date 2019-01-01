Efih, Adubea, Hajri and Kanteh win first silverware with Sporting de Huelva

The African quartet secured their first trophy with the Liga Iberdrola outfit following wins over Sevilla and CD Tacon

's Peace Efih, 's Princella Adubea, 's Meryem Hajri and Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh helped de Huelva win the 2019 Colombina Cup after a 2-1 win over CD Tacon on Saturday.

The African trio of Efih, Adubea and Kanteh were among the 11 new arrivals at the Huelva-based outfit this season, uniting with Hajri, who is set for her third term at Sporting.

Before Tacon's encounter, Hajri started alongside Efih in midfield, with Adubea upfront as Patri Ojeda's strike gave Sporting a 1-0 win over .

Article continues below

On Saturday, Kanteh opened the scoring in the 22nd minute thanks to Yoko Tanaka's assist for Sporting, but the Spanish top-flight debutants secured the equaliser eight minutes later.

In the search for a win, Hajri was brought on for Ojeda in the 31st minute and she netted what turned out to be the winner for Sporting two minutes later at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino.

El Sporting Club de Huelva se lleva la I Copa Colombina de Fútbol Femeninohttps://t.co/iEfgcLKo9R#Úneteanuestroejército



✒️ @domingomartindt pic.twitter.com/ewdJLB0Ubn — Sporting Club Huelva (@sportinghuelva) August 11, 2019

Having won their first silverware, the African ladies will take motivation to the new season as they open their 2019-20 campaign against on September 7.