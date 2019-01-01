Eberechi Eze, Liverpool’s Ejaria score in Championship victories

The Nigerian wonderkids were among the goals for their respective clubs on Saturday

Eberechi Eze and Ovie Ejaria were among the goals in the Championship as their sides Queens Park and Reading defeated Athletic and respectively.

Eze netted the second as Rangers bounced back from going a goal down to win 3-1 in front of their own fans.

Cedric Kipre gave Wigan the lead after two minutes, but the Rs levelled through Nahki Wells in the 48th minute.

Eze gave the hosts the advantage just after the hour mark, before Jordan Hugill added a third nine minutes from time, thanks to an assist from the Nigerian starlet.

It was a vital victory for , who had lost their previous two, and gone without a win in three following an opening-day triumph over Oghenekaro Etebo’s .

Up in Yorkshire, relegated Huddersfield Town were downed 2-0 by Reading in a late capitulation by the Terriers.

Ejaria, who netted a wondergoal against West Bromwich Albion in midweek, opened the scoring in the 71st minute, before Michael Morrison added a second 15 minutes later.

The recent loan arrival from was replaced in the 76th minute following a fine showing in the heart of the park.

After a sluggish start to the season in which they lost both of their opening games, Reading have now taken seven points from their last three matches to move into the top half.