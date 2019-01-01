‘Easy fixes for Arsenal but they need a winner’ – Keown calls for mentality shift in manager call

The former Gunners defender believes the issues at Emirates Stadium are obvious, with a strong leader now required to help turn fortunes around

The problems at are “obvious”, claims Martin Keown, with there “easy” fixes to be found as long as the club appoints a “winner” with “long-term vision” as their next manager.

The Gunners are preparing to make a potentially crucial recruitment call midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Having taken the decision to part with Unai Emery, a new manager is required to help lead the north London giants in a different direction.

Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta are considered to be in the mix, with the general consensus being that Arsenal need to find a boss with the ability to inspire those around them.

Keown hopes the Gunners board acknowledge as much, with there plenty of pieces already in place at Emirates Stadium if someone can be found to help put them together.

The former defender told BBC Sport: “There has been lots of speculation about who Arsenal want as their next permanent manager but I am not really bothered specifically who that person is, more about the set of values and qualities that they will bring.

“I want someone with charisma. A good communicator and a motivator, who can bring the right balance to their style of play.

“Above all, though, Arsenal need a winner. Someone with a long-term vision for the club, and the ability to see that vision through.

“So it is a bit concerning that there does not appear to be a clear plan in the type of manager that the board wants - you only have to look at the very different profiles of all the names being mentioned to see that.

“That kind of fits in with the recent issues there have been in the boardroom, and the different directions people in different positions at the club seem to want to go in.

“I am not sure who will decide who the next manager is, but hopefully part of the interview process will be to ask any candidates what sort of changes they would make to the team.

“That should make it an easy interview for most managers, because it is quite obvious - strengthen the centre of defence and midfield and Arsenal can be a real force in the Premier League.”

For now, Freddie Ljungberg remains in interim charge of the Gunners.

He oversaw a 2-2 draw with Norwich on Sunday and Keown admits everyone at the Emirates is going to need to pull together and drag Arsenal through the most testing period of the club’s recent history.

He added: “If it is going to happen, it is not just down to him - there is going to have to be a shift in mentality from the Arsenal players.

"By that - and I am obviously speaking as an ex-defender here - I mean a realisation by the players of what is required when they are not in possession, and also a willingness to actually go and do it too.

"There is no magic wand, and there is a reason a lot of what we have seen from Arsenal so far this season, we saw again on Sunday.”