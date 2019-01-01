East Bengal, Mohun Bagan remain mum on FIFA’s letter to Minerva Punjab

The giants of Kolkata football refused to give any reaction on FIFA’s letter to Minerva Punjab…

FIFA, on Tuesday, had sent a mail addressing side FC, and had requested the six ‘rebel’ I-League clubs to cooperate with the All Football Federation (AIFF).

Even though Minerva categorically denied receiving such a letter, yet they had sent a reply to FIFA and had also mentioned that they would knock on the doors of Indian courts and Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Addressing FIFA, Minerva’s response read, “If you (FIFA) do not intervene in the situation, the I-League clubs will have to approach the Indian courts for any legal recourse available to us and shall also consider moving to the CAS for relief."





While it seems Minerva are in no mood to give up their fight, the Kolkata giants did not comment on the letter sent by FIFA.

When Goal contacted Quess FC Chairman Ajit Isaac, he said, “I have no reaction on that." senior official Debashish Dutta also said, “We have not received any letter.”

The sudden silence of the Kolkata clubs, who were extremely vocal even a month back on this issue, raises questions whether they have soften their stance on this matter.

There have a few media reports which suggest that the Kolkata giants may join the cash-rich (ISL) from next season onwards in order to rope in more sponsors.