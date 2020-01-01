Dylan Bronn: Tunisia defender joins Metz from Gent

The Ligue 1 club have confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old defender on a four-and-a-half-year deal

international Dylan Bronn has joined Metz on a permanent deal that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

The -born centre-back started his career in National Division 2 outfit Cannes and Ligue 2 club Niort before moving to in 2017.

Article continues below

This season, Bronn struggled to secure first-team action at Gent, playing in five Belgian First Division A games, including two starts.

His signing comes as a reinforcement for Metz who are one of the teams to have conceded the most goals in the French top-flight this season (28 goals).

🔁 Le #FCMetz tient son deuxième renfort du mercato hivernal ! Le défenseur central et international tunisien Dylan Bronn arrive en provenance de @KAAGent et s'est engagé pour cinq saisons👇 — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) January 3, 2020

Bronn represented Tunisia at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in and featured in six games at the 2019 in .