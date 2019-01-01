Dybala snub did Man Utd a favour - Berbatov

The ex-Red Devils striker is struggling to see where the Juventus forward would have fit into the plans at Old Trafford had a summer move been made

forward Paulo Dybala passing up the opportunity to discuss a move to Old Trafford did a favour, claims Dimitar Berbatov.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window in , it was suggested that an international could make his way to the Premier League.

Juve were willing to include Dybala in a package for Romelu Lukaku, with United seemingly open to bringing another creative frontman onto their books.

The 25-year-old reportedly pulled himself out of that particular deal, before going on to miss out on a deadline day switch to Tottenham, and Berbatov believes United can benefit from that.

The former Red Devils striker told the Daily Star: “It’s difficult to see where he [would] fit.

“He’s got a great left foot with good vision. The only thing I’d worry about is if he can get used to the English way of playing football.

“It’s interesting to see what will happen.”

Berbatov added on the potentially disruptive influence Dybala would have: “When you have quality players, it’s a luxury to know that if one gets injured you have a great one who can come in.

“But that’s not good for the players themselves. They’ll be moaning and not happy, so you have to be careful who you buy.”

While discussing United’s recruitment business of the present, Berbatov has suggested that he would like to be making those calls himself in the future.

The Bulgarian said of his plans to one day follow the lead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with coaching badges currently being worked on:

He said: “To see him [Solskjaer] as manager of United, it’s a good thing. You can see the club is giving opportunities to ex-players from the team.

Article continues below

“I think about and see this, saying ‘I’m doing my coaching badges now. Maybe one day if I work hard and prove myself, I’ll get the chance to do the same’.”

Berbatov added: “One day - I need to be ready first. I must get the badges and degree to be prepared.

“All football player think they can be great managers. But it’s not the case.”