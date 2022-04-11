'Dybala or Lukaku? I can't decide' - Moratti on Inter's summer transfer plans

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti says the Nerazzurri need to sign a striker this summer - but he cannot decide between Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Dybala is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the campaign while Lukaku, who scored 30 goals for Inter last season before re-joining Chelsea, could also be on the move after an inconsistent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Both have been linked with a switch to San Siro, with current Inter frontman Lautaro Martinez rumoured to be interesting rival clubs across Europe - most notably Arsenal and Tottenham.

What has been said?

Speaking to Radio Uno about Inter’s potential summer plans, Moratti said: “I’d always sign Dybala, he is really strong. However, I believe Inter need a centre forward. If it’s not Lukaku, Inter will need a new one anyway.

“Lautaro is a promising striker who hasn’t yet made that extra step. He has all the means to do well. I hope he can do better in the next games. Edin Dzeko has done well also without him. Joaquin Correa is a smart striker.”

Moratti backs Pioli over fixtures

Champions Inter were the only side in Serie A's top three to win last weekend, meaning they are just two points behind leaders Milan in second place with a game in hand.

With the title race set to go to the wire, Milan boss Stefano Pioli called for fixtures involving the challengers to be played at the same time to make things fair - something Moratti agrees with.

The 76-year-old also warned his old side not to discount fourth-placed Juventus, who are just six points behind the leaders.

"It would be more interesting and fair,” Moratti said of Pioli's proposal.

"Everything changes every weekend, Inter made the right step and were really convincing against Verona. A few games are remaining and there is no more room for mistakes. Games against the so-called smaller teams are those that make me more worried.

"I don’t think Juventus are out of the race just yet, unfortunately.

"They always find a way to win and I believe that the first three will have to pay attention to the Bianconeri, who never give up."

Article continues below

Further Reading

Inter, Atletico, Spurs - Where next for Juve outcast Dybala?