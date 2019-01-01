‘Dybala & Fernandes moves show Spurs mean business’ – Jenas sees positives to failed transfers

Tottenham were unable to get two deals over the line late in the summer window, but are expected to seek further marquee additions in January

may have failed to get deals done for Paulo Dybala or Bruno Fernandes, but Jermaine Jenas considers moves for both to be a statement of intent from the north London outfit.

Spurs were able to enjoy a productive summer window, bringing in the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

More movement was mooted, with late approaches made for a superstar forward at and highly-rated midfielder on ’s books.

Neither Dybala nor Fernandes arrived, but Jenas believes Mauricio Pochettino’s side have shown that they mean business and will be in the market for more marquee additions in January.

The former Spurs midfielder told BBC Sport: “Buying-wise, I was pleased with Tottenham's summer transfer window despite them failing to get the Paulo Dybala deal over the line.

“When I heard they had agreed a £64m fee with Juventus for the international, I started to get excited.

“It was a shame the move fell through, because Dybala could have helped to bridge the gap from Spurs finishing comfortably in the top four to getting a lot closer to and in the title race - assuming they kept hold of Eriksen too.

“But the thing Spurs fans should be getting excited about is that a bid was made - along with a big offer for Bruno Fernandes at Sporting, by all accounts.

“I don't think the intention was to buy both of them, but they certainly wanted to land one of them. It shows the mindset of the club that they gave it a go, and it is exactly the approach that fans have been craving.

“It makes me think that, come January, they can go again, or target that really big signing next summer in the way Manchester City and Liverpool have done in the past.”

Jenas believes Tottenham are still in need of a few fresh faces, with uncertainty surrounding the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld leaving them with boxes to tick.

He added: “I am not sure Ryan Sessegnon is going to turn out to be left-back, but Spurs already have Ben Davies, who is decent, and [Danny] Rose too. If they can get Rose focused, then he is still one of the best left-backs in Europe.

“I am more worried about the right-back position after losing Kieran Trippier to because Pochettino does not seem to have much faith in Kyle Walker-Peters and things have not worked out for Serge Aurier.

“It already feels like defence is not the strength it was for Tottenham a couple of years ago - they lost 13 Premier League games last season, which is a concern.

“Then you have the situation with Vertonghen being left out of the squad completely on Saturday, which was very strange. Reading between the lines, it would not surprise me if he left in the next couple of weeks.

“Even if Vertonghen stays for now, he and Alderweireld are both into the final year of their contracts, and both over 30. They have been mainstays of the club for several seasons now but there is a chance neither of them will still be there this time next year.

“So, this is a process that doesn't stop and, come January, Spurs need to have a plan.

“Otherwise they could be in a position where they need to make several signings in the same area of the team in the next summer window, which is exactly the scenario they want to avoid.”