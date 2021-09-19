Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala set up quarterfinal date with Mohammedan, Hyderabad bow out

Army Red meanwhile will clash against Bengaluru United in the quarter-finals...

Gokulam Kerala are on track with their title defense as they stormed into the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2021 courtesy a 7-2 win over Assam Riffles in their final group game, on Sunday.

In the other fixture of the day, Army Red finished second in Group D by virtue of their 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC.

Chikatara hat-trick powers Gokulam Kerala

Chisom Elvis Chikatara (1', 52', 71') scored the first hat-trick of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup in Gokulam Kerala's 7-2 win over Assam Riffles at the Kalyani Stadium.

Beneston Piecton Barreto (3', 45+2') added a brace, with Rahim Osumanu (34') and Sourav K (61') completing the tally for the Malabarians, while Soiban Roger Singh (36') and Samuraj Rabha (63') scored for the Riffles.

Chikatara scored the opener in just 36 seconds, with a well placed shot past the Riffles' goalkeeper, and soon after it was Barreto to double the lead for the defending champions by rounding past the goalkeeper. Osumanu converted from a cut back pass, inutes before Roger pulled one back for Assam Riffles. However, Barreto was at hand once again as the Goan scored off a save from Chikatara's shot at goal.

Minutes into the second half, Chikatara added another with a tap-in as substitute Sourav followed a failed clearance by the rival defense to make it 6-1 in favour of Gokulam just past the hour mark.

Rabha's header left Rakshit Dagar flat-footed but Nigerian forward Chikatara made sure it was no way back for the Riffles with another clinical finish in the 71st minute.

Army Red send Hyderabad packing

Army Red defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium as Liton Shil (33', 70') scored a goal in each half with Koustav Dutta (35') equalising once for the Nizams in the first half.

Article continues below

Minutes after Shil broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, Dutta gave Hyderabad hope with a shot from distance that nestled into a bottom corner of the Army Red goal.

The tie continued with action at either ends that included Shil completing his brace in the second half that would turn out to be the eventual match winner and the regimental side's ticket to the knock-out stage of the tournament.