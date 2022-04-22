Drogba feels 'real honour' for being inducted into Premier League's Hall of Fame

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has reacted to his induction to the Premier League Hall of Fame, describing it as "a real honour."

The former Ivory Coast captain spent nine years at Chelsea in two different stints, guiding them to several major trophies. His initial stint was between 2004 and 2012, while his second was in the 2014/15 season.

Recently, he joined former teammate Frank Lampard in the Hall of fame - they are the only two Blues players on the list.

"A real honour to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Thank you so much to everyone that voted and to Chelsea FC, the managers, coaches, players and fans that made my time in the [Premier League] such an incredible experience," Drogba said in an appreciative tweet.

The 44-year-old former striker was brought to Stamford Bridge from Olympique Marseille in the 2004/05 season by the then Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho.

After spending eight years at Stamford Bridge, he left for Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua briefly before making a move to Turkey, where he played for Galatasaray. Chelsea came back for his services in the 2014/15 season, before he left London for Montreal Impact, and later on Phoenix Rising.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Drogba is the greatest African to have played in the Premier League.

Yaya Toure, Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay-Jay Okocha and recently Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are some of the players who have excelled in the English top-tier, but the ex-England international believes none match the Ivorian.

"For me, it’s Drogba just for the fact that he has four Premier League titles, four FA cups, nine goals in nine cup finals, one Champions League title and 177 goals for Chelsea, that is for me," Shearer said as quoted by the London World.