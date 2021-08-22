'Arsenal vs Chelsea is same old story' - Drogba quips after Gunners demolition

The Blues compounded Mikel Arteta's side woes with a comfortable away win at the Emirates Stadium

Didier Drogba has praised the Chelsea team following their 2-0 triumph over Arsenal in a Premier League game on Sunday.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year commended the Blues' dominant performance at the Emirates Stadium as they maintained their unblemished start to the 2021-22 campaign.

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were enough to seal maximum points for Chelsea which moved them to the top of the Premier League table, level on six points with Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur after two games.

During his nine-year stint at Chelsea before his retirement, Drogba tormented the Gunners with his goals. He scored 13 goals in 15 appearances against Arsenal across all competitions in the Blues shirt.

After Sunday's victory in North London, the Ivory Coast legend disclosed that Thomas Tuchel’s side are strong enough for the 2021-22 season as they gun for their seventh Premier League title.

"Arsenal vs Chelsea same old story. My team strong, real strong Chelsea," Drogba tweeted with a laughing emoji.

The 43-year-old left Stamford Bridge six years ago, but he still plays a crucial role at the club and supports them during games.

Recently, Lukaku disclosed the role Drogba played in convincing him to return to the London club in a £97.5 million deal from Inter Milan.

Article continues below

"Our relationship means the world to me,” the Belgium striker told Chelsea's website about Drogba.

“It's not like we talk once a month, I talk to the guy every few days! We have a group chat so we're constantly communicating and I've been on the phone with him a bit more in the past two weeks.

“I had a lot of questions to ask and he still knows a lot of people here so he really prepared me well with the last details."