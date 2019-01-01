Drink-drive duo Lawrence & Bennett fined six weeks' wages as Derby announce end of disciplinary actions

The club have announced they have handed the players a fine of the "maximum contractual limit" after they were involved in a car crash

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been fined six weeks' wages by for their actions that saw both players charged for drink driving.

The Rams duo were arrested and charged after they were involved in a crash following a team-building dinner on September 24.

They are both due to appear in court on October 15, while club captain Richard Keogh has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury sustained on the night in question.

Derby announced via a club statement on Friday that they had completed their own disciplinary hearing and fined Lawrence and Bennett the equivalent of six weeks' wages, the maximum amount within their contractual limit.

The statement read: "Derby County Football Club has completed the disciplinary hearing regarding Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett in respect of their involvement in the events of last Tuesday evening, which resulted in both of them being arrested and scheduled to appear in court on 15th October.

"Irrespective of the outcome of that process, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

"Both Lawrence and Bennett are therefore being fined the equivalent of six weeks’ wages – the maximum contractual limit - and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drink aware course.

"The club will be making no further comment regards this matter."

Bennett released his own statement along with Derby's announcement, describing his shame at the incident.

"On the night of Tuesday 24th September, I made huge mistakes after consuming alcohol," it read. "What I did was wrong.

“Being a footballer and someone who young fans look up to, I know the example I set is key. I am ashamed. At 23, I am old enough, and I was brought up, to know better.

"I understand that such actions have serious consequences. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the punishment that the club has issued.

"I have to and will learn from these events and will strive to be a better person.

"There's no excuse for what I've done. I'm sorry to my family, my friends, the club, all Derby supporters and to the wider football community, I let you all down."