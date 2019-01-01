Draxler on Cavani, Neymar & Mbappe: They have big egos & they all want to be top scorer

The midfielder says he is often selected to play a more defensive role by Thomas Tuchel as some of his team-mates only have goals on their minds

Julian Draxler has suggested that there are big egos within the front three at , claiming that they all want to be the club’s top goalscorer.

The international has found himself in and out of the starting XI in the 2018-19 campaign, and has explained how he has often been used in a more defensive role to compensate for the attacking desires of some of his team-mates.

The midfielder scored three goals in 31 appearances in this season, and he has suggested that the likes of Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria have big egos and all want to finish with the most goals.

"They [Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria] have big egos, everyone wants to be the top scorer," he told Kicker . "In this case you need someone who plays behind them in the build-up and thinks more defensively."

Draxler has suggested that his role was impacted by such a scenario, saying head coach Thomas Tuchel had struggled to find the German's best position in the team.

"At the beginning, he maybe did not know where to put me. I had the most games, but not the most minutes."

Draxler was also the centre of attention earlier this year after a supposed falling out with Neymar, with reports suggesting that the pair had to be separated following a dressing-room argument.

Both Tuchel and sporting director Antero Henrique reportedly had to come between the two, but Draxler has since played down the incident.

"We had a disagreement, that happens, but when it's with Neymar, it's in the media."

Despite a somewhat disappointing season for PSG, in which they won yet another Ligue 1 title but fell short in the round of 16 at the hands of , Draxler has insisted that his future remains very much at the club.

"I am far from saying I cannot stand it anymore or I have to go away, on the contrary, I feel very well, I have a super coach and I'm in a super club. I start training on July 8 and prepare for the new season and if I'm offered a contract extension, I'll listen to that."

The midfielder also spoke about the national team on both a personal and collective level, claiming that he has much more to give on the pitch for Germany in the near future.

"I have to admit, that I did not reach my highest level during the World Cup. The most important thing is to never give up and start a new approach.

"We won't be the favourite at , but we have the potential to play for one of the first places."