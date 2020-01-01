Douglas Luiz addresses Man City return rumours with buy-back clause in Aston Villa contract

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed since leaving the Etihad Stadium and may yet be lured back to the north west from the West Midlands

Douglas Luiz claims to have had little contact with regarding a potential return to the Etihad Stadium from .

The Brazilian midfielder arrived in English football during the summer of 2017.

Work permit issues prevented him from making an impact in Manchester, with loan spells at offering him an opportunity to catch the eye in Europe.

Once finally cleared to open a new chapter in the Premier League, Luiz was offloaded to Villa in a £15 million ($19m) transfer.

He impressed many in 2019-20 while helping Dean Smith’s side to fend off the threat of relegation, sparking talk of City taking advantage of a buy-back clause in his contract.

Luiz is aware of the rumours, but claims to be paying little attention to them as nobody in Manchester has offered him any indication that another move could be on the cards.

He told Globo Esporte when quizzed on the transfer talk: “About Man City, I've been doing my job at Villa, I don't really have conversations with City or [Pep] Guardiola.

“But it's a job that went together, I had help from City with Villa to be able to play in the Premier League.

“It's a very good thing to be able to play there without any difficulty.”

Luiz admits that it took him a while to settle at Villa after seeing a move pushed through in 2019, but he soon found his feet and has seen the West Midlands outfit kick on this season – with their last outing seeing them inflict a stunning 7-2 defeat on defending champions .

“Explaining a little about my evolution, as soon as I arrived at Aston Villa it was two days before the Premier League started,” Luiz added.

“It hindered me a little by not living with the players. After the break, I had time to do the training, get physically fit. It was the real change, to have known the players more and more.

“We’ve been doing a very good job, we have had time to work. It is a very different season than the one in which we fought not to be relegated. This has strengthened us so that we can do our best this season.

“We had signings that were essential, that adjusted the team, the coach has been doing a great job and we were able to beat the current champions. We want to continue doing our job to stay in the Premier League and aim for something bigger.”