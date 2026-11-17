Arsenal are demonstrating their long-term ambition by moving to secure the futures of their defensive stalwarts, starting with a significant new deal for Piero Hincapie. The North London club has entered advanced negotiations with the Ecuadorian international to reward his stellar performances since arriving from the Bundesliga.
Gunners move to reward Hincapie after stellar rise
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Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy are taking proactive steps to ensure their defensive foundation remains intact for years to come. The club is currently in advanced discussions with 24-year-old defender Hincapie regarding a new long-term contract extension. Since joining the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, initially on a temporary basis before making the switch permanent, the South American has become an indispensable figure in the first-team setup at the Emirates Stadium.
Hincapie has already racked up 47 appearances across all competitions for the North London side, proving his worth as a key member of the starting XI. Despite his current agreement still having more than four years left to run, the club is eager to acknowledge his rapid development. The proposed new terms are expected to include a 12-month extension on his existing deal, coupled with a significant salary increase that reflects his elevated status within the squad. This move highlights the club's desire to fend off any potential interest from rival European giants by rewarding their top performers well ahead of their contract expiry dates, according to BBC Sport.
Calafiori next in line for improved Emirates terms
Hincapie is not the only defensive mainstay set for a sit-down with the Arsenal board. The club also intends to open formal negotiations with Italian left-back Riccardo Calafiori over a renewed contract. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his 2024 arrival from Bologna, establishing himself as a crucial component of Arteta's tactical blueprint.
While the Italy international’s current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2029, the club is keen to maintain harmony and momentum by discussing an extension in the near future. The strategy appears to be part of a wider effort by sporting director Edu and Arteta to build a squad with sustained longevity.
Massive contract drive continues across the squad
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The negotiations with Hincapie and Calafiori are merely the latest developments in what has become a comprehensive contract renewal drive at the Emirates. Arsenal are also nearing the final stages of confirming several other high-profile extensions that will delight the Gunners faithful. Dutch defender Jurrien Timber is among those expected to sign on the dotted line, alongside midfield engine Declan Rice.
Furthermore, the club is set to finalise a new deal for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, who has firmly established himself as the undisputed number one between the posts. This flurry of boardroom activity signals that Arsenal are no longer a club that allows its best assets to enter the final years of their deals without a fight.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.